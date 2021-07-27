While COVID cases in the county are increasing, vaccine rates are also slowly ticking up, but some areas are lagging.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting Public Health Director Ed Hill gave a weekly update on COVID statistics, which included a map showing vaccination rates by ZIP code.
The county has recorded 210 new cases in the last week, with 361 open cases as of Tuesday, Hill said. Among those hospitalized, 88.89% were unvaccinated.
Among COVID cases in the county, 3% of infections were breakthrough cases in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with 2% for both Pfizer and Moderna recipients, Hill said.
People 12-15 and 20-49 made up for most new cases, probably because they are more likely to engage in risky activities, Hill said.
With consideration for the prisoner population in the county, Hill said the overall vaccination rate is 38%, which is fairly low. At the request of the supervisor, the Public Health Department built the map showing how many residents have received at least one dose by ZIP code.
Leading the pack are the ZIP codes for Stratford and Kettlemen, at 69% and 62% respectively. Hanford follows at 50%, with Armona and Avenal at 43% and Lemoore at 39%. Corcoran has a significantly lower rate than the rest of the communities at 24%.
Supervisor Richard Valle said the county has an ongoing commitment to increase vaccination rates and provide information, particularly in Corcoran where vaccinated residents are concerned about the low vaccination rates.
Interim County Administrative Officer Larry Spikes said 14 county employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19, with four showing symptoms.
Daily COVID-19 numbers are available on the County’s website www.countyofkings.com. Information on scheduling and accessing vaccines is also available on the site.
