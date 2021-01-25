COVID-19 wasn’t serious until it infected him, now he’s out to help others

HANFORD — Lying in his bed last month, Michael Washington was full of regret as the coronavirus ravaged his body. He admits he had vastly underestimated the virus.
“I didn’t take it as serious as I should have,” Washington said. “You just think that it happens to other people, but not you or people in your close circle.”
Speaking to the Sentinel on Jan. 12, Washington dons a black face mask. It’s an indication of what the past month taught him. It even inspired him to create a new business, Elite Sanitation.
“My hope is to sanitize and disinfect every company, every business, every elderly home in the community that we possibly can,” Washington said about the new venture. “My goal is to service everybody in the community and to take care of the elderly for free.”
Washington is targeting the Hanford, Lemoore and Visalia area to start. The idea came to him on Christmas after his own bout with the coronavirus had mostly passed.
On Dec. 1, Washington began to show symptoms of what he thought was a “cold, maybe leading to a flu, maybe a 24-hour bug.” He had had a runny nose, a sore throat and headaches.
“I’ll tell you what, it was everything but a 24-hour bug,” Washington said.
The next six days, he went about his business as usual. He taught an entrepreneur course with a dozen students and continued to work. It wasn’t until his 35th birthday, Dec. 8, when he decided to get tested for COVID-19, never for a second thinking he actually had it.
“I was feeling really bad at that point and it said I was positive for COVID,” Washington said. “I didn’t think COVID was that serious. I thought it was just a joke.”
His life during the pandemic attested to that as he flew to Florida and traveled to Key West and Miami last year. He even took a cross-country trip last July.
Now knowing he was positive for the coronavirus, he quarantined on the second floor inside his home away from his children.
“When I got COVID, it was the worst thing that has ever happened to me physically,” Washington said.
What transpired was about 14 cyclical days of intense illness. He lost 25 pounds, along with his taste and smell, and wasn’t drinking water for days at a time. He was barely able to stomach a few grapes per day and had severe body aches and headaches. Fevers and chills were part of the aforementioned symptoms that persisted for approximately 20 hours per day.
As he helplessly lay in bed, Netflix endlessly scrolled through episodes of the show “Supernatural.”
“There was a point where I literally thought, ‘I might die from this,’” Washington said.
At one point, he phoned his brother and told him how he wanted things to play out if he didn’t make it. With no apparent end in sight to the virus, Washington finally went to the hospital in mid-December.
He spent several hours in the hospital and received a concoction of medicines, along with an IV, to ward off the virus. When testing his oxygen levels, Washington noted he was one point away from needing an oxygen tank. X-rays also revealed he had pneumonia. All of it was eye-opening for Washington, who had no underlying health conditions, worked out regularly and was, by all accounts, healthy.
He doesn’t know for sure, but Washington believes the gym is where he contracted COVID-19. He hasn’t been back since.
“Life just changed for me,” he said. “My perception about life changed.”
He added that he became more grateful and felt like he needed to be a “better father, a better brother just a better man in general.”
“I shouldn’t have been so loose with my hanging out with people,” Washington said. “Now, I won’t even hang out with anybody.”
The lingering effects of the coronavirus were another experience. Due to the loss of weight, his legs were weak and he had to have a heated blanket wrapped around them when he went to bed. He recently drank water “comfortably” and has regained some of his taste and smell, although it’s still not back to normal.
“It was an experience that I wouldn’t wish it on an enemy,” Washington said. “It was really that serious.”
The whole episode altered his perspective on the pandemic. He lets people know how serious the virus is and what it’s like.
“This is a serious thing,” Washington said. “We’re all in this together. We all should be thinking ‘Let me do my part.’”
Now he’s making it his mission to help others, especially the elderly, with Elite Sanitation. He’s invested nearly $19,000 into the business and has already begun disinfecting businesses.
“[The elderly are] really passing away because this is a deadly situation,” Washington said. “This virus is ugly. The COVID is disgusting.”
As each day continues to be another step towards normalcy, Washington said he won’t soon forget his experience with the coronavirus or the new outlook it’s given him.
And to those who still don’t believe the coronavirus is real or a serious threat, Washington said he understands.
“I thought the same thing and I was really foolish,” Washington said. “I was stupid and careless and reckless. If I had to give anybody a message, I’d say listen, ‘Don’t play with your life. And don’t play with anyone else’s life.’”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
