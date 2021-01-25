COVID-19 wasn’t serious until it infected him, now he’s out to help others

HANFORD — Lying in his bed last month, Michael Washington was full of regret as the coronavirus ravaged his body. He admits he had vastly underestimated the virus.

“I didn’t take it as serious as I should have,” Washington said. “You just think that it happens to other people, but not you or people in your close circle.”

Speaking to the Sentinel on Jan. 12, Washington dons a black face mask. It’s an indication of what the past month taught him. It even inspired him to create a new business, Elite Sanitation.

“My hope is to sanitize and disinfect every company, every business, every elderly home in the community that we possibly can,” Washington said about the new venture. “My goal is to service everybody in the community and to take care of the elderly for free.”

Washington is targeting the Hanford, Lemoore and Visalia area to start. The idea came to him on Christmas after his own bout with the coronavirus had mostly passed.

On Dec. 1, Washington began to show symptoms of what he thought was a “cold, maybe leading to a flu, maybe a 24-hour bug.” He had had a runny nose, a sore throat and headaches.

“I’ll tell you what, it was everything but a 24-hour bug,” Washington said.

The next six days, he went about his business as usual. He taught an entrepreneur course with a dozen students and continued to work. It wasn’t until his 35th birthday, Dec. 8, when he decided to get tested for COVID-19, never for a second thinking he actually had it.

“I was feeling really bad at that point and it said I was positive for COVID,” Washington said. “I didn’t think COVID was that serious. I thought it was just a joke.”