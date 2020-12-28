You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 vaccine begins to be administered
  Updated
HANFORD — Beginning last Monday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine began to be administered in across Adventist Health in the Central Valley.

The initial allocation of 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kings County, after the US Food and Drug Administration determined that the vaccine meets its safety and effectiveness standards. Additionally, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has also confirmed the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. The initial allocation of 975 doses was provided to Adventist Health in accordance with California’s Phased Approach to Vaccination. Tiers of health care facilities have been established with the intent to protect the most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, and the medical personnel that care for them.

Phase 1a includes the following tiers:

Tier 1 (Currently)

  • Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
  • Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
  • Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
  • Dialysis Centers

Tier 2

  • Intermediate care facilities
  • Home health care & in-home supportive services
  • Community health workers
  • Public health field staff
  • Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

  • Specialty clinics
  • Laboratory workers
  • Dental / oral health clinics
  • Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

The Kings County Department of Public Health was also allocated 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Moderna vaccines will also be distributed based on the tiers detailed above, as will any future allocations.

“We are excited about the prospect of finally turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic by adding such a valuable tool to the preventative measures currently in place” Ed Hill, Director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said. “All individuals, including those who have been vaccinated, should continue to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as the rate of transmission continues to increase.”

The County continues to stress the importance of following best practices known to limit the spread of communicable diseases. The following actions can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kings County and help protect residents from respiratory illnesses:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
  • Stay in your home as much as possible.
  • Wear a facemask or covering, and practice physical distancing of at least six feet if it is necessary to leave your home.
  • Limit close contact, like kissing, and sharing cups or utensils with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Cover your cough, or sneeze with a tissue, or your elbow.

For additional resources and guidance, visit www.kingscovidinfo.com, and click on COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

