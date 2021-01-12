COVID-19 vaccine available to all Phase 1a tiers

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines are available to individuals in all tiers of Phase 1a of the distribution plan.

On Jan. 7, KCDPH officials said the California Department of Public Health issued recommendations for local health departments to vaccinate individuals in all tiers of Phase 1a. The recommendations were intended to maximize community immunity for all Californians in consideration of the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines

“Public Health staff are shifting priorities to accelerate delivery of vaccines to Kings County residents that are most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 either because of health conditions, or exposure to sick individuals,” said Nichole Fisher, nursing division manager for KCDPH. “We encourage everyone eligible to receive the vaccine to consider the benefits of being immunized as opposed to the potential harm from contracting the disease.”

The sectors/populations of Phase 1a include: