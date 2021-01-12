COVID-19 vaccine available to all Phase 1a tiers

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines are available to individuals in all tiers of Phase 1a of the distribution plan.
On Jan. 7, KCDPH officials said the California Department of Public Health issued recommendations for local health departments to vaccinate individuals in all tiers of Phase 1a. The recommendations were intended to maximize community immunity for all Californians in consideration of the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines
“Public Health staff are shifting priorities to accelerate delivery of vaccines to Kings County residents that are most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19 either because of health conditions, or exposure to sick individuals,” said Nichole Fisher, nursing division manager for KCDPH. “We encourage everyone eligible to receive the vaccine to consider the benefits of being immunized as opposed to the potential harm from contracting the disease.”
The sectors/populations of Phase 1a include:
- Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals.
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals. This group receives their vaccine directly through pharmacies, which is a federal program.
- Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and others providing emergency medical services.
- Dialysis centers.
- Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care.
- Home healthcare and in-home supportive services providers
- Community health workers, including promotoras.
- Public health field staff.
- Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics.
- Other settings and health care workers.
- Specialty clinics.
- Laboratory workers.
- Dental and other oral health clinics.
- Pharmacy staff not working in setting at higher tiers.
- Persons working in the mortuary services industry.
Individuals who are part of these groups and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call (559) 852-2002 to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the current supply. Health officials said a waitlist will be established for those individuals who are part of one of the Phase 1a groups but who don’t receive a vaccine.
Members of the public who are not part of the sectors/populations of Phase 1a can go to www.kingscovidinfo.com and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Information” to sign up to receive notification when the vaccine becomes available to additional sectors/populations. Questions can also be submitted via email to KingsCovidVax@co.kings.ca.us.
