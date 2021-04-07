COVID-19 vaccine available at Adventist Health medical offices

CENTRAL VALLEY — Adventist Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients at its medical offices throughout Adventist Health in the Central Valley.
For the past two weeks, staff has been calling eligible patients to inform them of the vaccine availability.
Effective April 1, anyone 50 years or older may receive the vaccine; and beginning April 15, anyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
“So far, we’ve seen an overwhelming number of Adventist Health patients who are eager to receive the vaccine within our clinic setting,” says Dr. Raul Ayala, Ambulatory medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the solution of vaccinating as many patients as possible, so we can end this pandemic and safely return to our daily routines.”
Adventist Health patients who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, may contact one of the below medical offices to schedule an appointment, or to learn more:
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Avenal, 216 Fresno St., 559-386-5364
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Caruthers, 2440 W. Tahoe Ave., 559-864-3212
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Caruthers, 2357 W. Tahoe St., 559-864-5200
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Coalinga, 155 S. Fifth St., 559-935-4282
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Dinuba, 1451 E. El Monte Way, 559-591-3342
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Earlimart, 398 S. Church Road, 888-443-2273
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Fowler, 300 S. Leon S. Peters Blvd., 559-834-1614
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Primary, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Complex Care, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Family Medicine Residency, 1025 N. Douty St. (Harris Building, Ste. 110), 559-537-0170
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Hanford Same-Day, 1025 N. Douty St., 559-537-0170
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Huron, 16916 5th St., 559-945-9090
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Kerman, 1000 S. Madera Ave., 559-846-9370
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Kingsburg, 1251 Draper St., 559-897-6610
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Lemoore, 810 E. D St., 559-924-7711
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Orange Cove, 1455 Park Blvd., 559-626-0882
- Adventist Health Medical Office - Orosi, 41696 Road 128, 559-528-6966
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Parlier, 155 S. Newmark Ave., 559-646-1200
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Reedley, 811 E. 11st St., 559-391-3120
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Reedley, 372 W. Cypress Ave., 559-391-3110
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Reedley, 1150 E. Washington, 559-391-3105
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Riverdale, 3567 W. Mt. Whitney Ave., 559-867-7200
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Selma, 1041 Rose Ave., 559-856-6090
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Selma, 2141 High St., 559-856-6110
- Adventist Health Medical Office – Tulare, 2059 Hillman St., 559-605-0090
- Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., 559-537-0300
- Adventist Health Physicians Network Lemoore, 784 N. Lemoore Ave., 559-924-5358
- Adventist Health Physicians Network Tulare Rapid Care, 2103 E. Prosperity Ave., 559-605-2155
The vaccine will be available, while supplies last. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at AdventistHealth.org/Coronavirus
