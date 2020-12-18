COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kings County

KCDPH has also been allocated 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is estimated that these will ship out early next week and should arrive soon thereafter.

Health officials said the Moderna vaccines will also be distributed based on the tiers detailed above, as will any future allocations. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose, which will be provided by the federal government in the following weeks as necessary.

In addition to the 1,075 total vaccine doses that are allocated to the KCDPH for redistribution to pre-assigned tiers, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is partnering with pharmacies to also administer vaccines.

Local skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are able to register with a local pharmacy to participate in this program and are scheduled to receive their initial allotments at the end of December.

The county continues to stress the importance of following best practices known to limit the spread of communicable diseases, including washing your hands often, avoid touching your face with unclean hands, wearing a face covering, social distancing, staying home as much as possible, limiting close contact with those who are sick, disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

“All individuals, including those who have been vaccinated, should continue to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as the rate of transmission continues to increase,” Hill said.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

