COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kings County

HANFORD — The initial allocation of 975 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kings County Thursday, after the US Food and Drug Administration determined that the vaccine meets its safety and effectiveness standards.
“We are excited about the prospect of finally turning the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic by adding such a valuable tool to the preventative measures currently in place” said Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health.
This initial allocation of 975 doses will be provided to Adventist Health in accordance with California’s phased approach to vaccination. Tiers of health care facilities have been established with the intent to protect the most vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, and the medical personnel that care for them.
Phase 1a includes the following tiers:
Tier 1 (Current)
- Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
- Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals
- Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
- Dialysis centers
Tier 2
- Intermediate care facilities
- Home health care and in-home supportive services
- Community health workers
- Public health field staff
- Primary Care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics and urgent care clinics
Tier 3
- Specialty clinics
- Laboratory workers
- Dental/oral health clinics
- Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tier
KCDPH has also been allocated 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is estimated that these will ship out early next week and should arrive soon thereafter.
Health officials said the Moderna vaccines will also be distributed based on the tiers detailed above, as will any future allocations. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose, which will be provided by the federal government in the following weeks as necessary.
In addition to the 1,075 total vaccine doses that are allocated to the KCDPH for redistribution to pre-assigned tiers, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is partnering with pharmacies to also administer vaccines.
Local skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are able to register with a local pharmacy to participate in this program and are scheduled to receive their initial allotments at the end of December.
The county continues to stress the importance of following best practices known to limit the spread of communicable diseases, including washing your hands often, avoid touching your face with unclean hands, wearing a face covering, social distancing, staying home as much as possible, limiting close contact with those who are sick, disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.
“All individuals, including those who have been vaccinated, should continue to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, especially as the rate of transmission continues to increase,” Hill said.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
