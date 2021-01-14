COVID-19 vaccine appointments to begin for 65 and older residents

HANFORD — Beginning Friday, appointments will begin for individuals 65 years or older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Aria Community Health Center (ACHC) clinics located throughout the county.

The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) is partnering with ACHC to provide COVID-19 vaccines to county residents that “face the gravest consequences,” according to Governor Gavin Newsom’s direction.

“We are thrilled to help vaccinate our community against this deadly disease,” Chief Executive Officer of ACHC John Blaine said. “While COVID-19 vaccines were developed within one year, they are built on 150 years of research and experience by thousands of scientists and billions of vaccines given since Louis Pasteur and others discovered ‘vaccination.’”

Newsom also announced on Wednesday that Phase 1b will now include all residents 65 years of age and older. It was originally slated for residents 75 and older.

“If you look at the population in Kings County, that’s about 10% of our population, which is 15,000,” Ed Hill, director of the KCDPH, said.

The department will be moving to Phase 1b starting on Monday and appointments will be required for both Aria and the KCDPH. Appointments will be available while current vaccine supplies last, which Hill warned they are almost out of.

As of Thursday, the KCDPH has 800 doses remaining, which includes the 400 they will receive next week. The KCDPH will continue to keep the public informed as vaccine supplies are replenished and appointments become available, but knowing how many they will have in the future has been tricky.