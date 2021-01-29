You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccination time slots filled for community event on Jan. 30
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 vaccination time slots filled for community event on Jan. 30

  • 0
COVID-19 vaccination time slots filled for community event on Jan. 30

HANFORD – All time slots have been filled for the COVID-19 community vaccination event at Sierra Pacific High School on Saturday, January 30.

“We appreciate our communities’ eagerness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We are just as eager to help protect our communities, so we can bring an end to this pandemic,” says Dr. Raul Ayala, Ambulatory Services medical director for Adventist Health in the Central Valley.

Saturday’s event, with a limited supply of vaccines, is a partnership between Adventist in the Central Valley, the Kings County Department of Public Health and Hanford Joint Union High School District.

Community members who meet criteria outlined in Phases 1A and 1B/Tier 1 of the state and county guidelines were provided an online link to pre-register for the vaccine in advance. As more vaccines become available, more community events will be scheduled.

To learn more about the Phase/Tier guidelines, please visit the Kings County Department of Public Health webpage at this link: www.kingscovidinfo.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joshua Machado
Obituaries

Joshua Machado

Josh passed away tragically on January 13, 2021, ten days shy of his 44th birthday. His family would like all to know that he was far more tha…

John Thomas Silveira
Obituaries

John Thomas Silveira

John Thomas Silveira also known as Sonny, 80, was born December 1, 1940 in Hanford, Ca to John and Eldine Silveira, and passed away peacefully…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News