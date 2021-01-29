COVID-19 vaccination time slots filled for community event on Jan. 30

HANFORD – All time slots have been filled for the COVID-19 community vaccination event at Sierra Pacific High School on Saturday, January 30.
“We appreciate our communities’ eagerness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We are just as eager to help protect our communities, so we can bring an end to this pandemic,” says Dr. Raul Ayala, Ambulatory Services medical director for Adventist Health in the Central Valley.
Saturday’s event, with a limited supply of vaccines, is a partnership between Adventist in the Central Valley, the Kings County Department of Public Health and Hanford Joint Union High School District.
Community members who meet criteria outlined in Phases 1A and 1B/Tier 1 of the state and county guidelines were provided an online link to pre-register for the vaccine in advance. As more vaccines become available, more community events will be scheduled.
To learn more about the Phase/Tier guidelines, please visit the Kings County Department of Public Health webpage at this link: www.kingscovidinfo.com.
