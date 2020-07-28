COVID-19 support team deployed in Kings County

HANFORD — As case counts continue to rise in the Central Valley, unified support teams have been deployed to regions that have reported increased hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including Kings County.
On July 22, Adventist Health Hanford welcomed additional resources from the Department of Defense, which included a 20-member clinical team.
Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, reported to the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning that the medical assistance team was comprised of two physicians, one respiratory therapist, 13 ICU nurses and 4 mid-level practitioners, such as nurse practitioners or physician assistants.
Adventist Health Hanford is a regional hospital and receives patients from other surrounding counties. The team will help care for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, medical-surgical area and emergency room.
As of Tuesday, 85 individuals were hospitalized at Adventist Health Hanford due to COVID-19, according to Hill. Hill said 52 of these patients are from Kings County. He said there are 10 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, three of which are from Kings County.
“We’re seeing a steady increase, both in the ICU and in the in-patient or med-surge wards now,” Hill said.
In a statement released by Adventist Health Hanford, hospital officials said the clinical team will provide additional support to hospital physicians, nurses and other teams who continue to go above and beyond in caring for COVID-19 patients.
“Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our patients and providing support to our physicians, nurses and staff,” said Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley, which includes hospitals in Hanford, Tulare, Selma and Reedley. “We are extremely grateful for the additional support and appreciate the collaboration from the state and Department of Defense.
“The state of California, the hospital teams and administrators and the communities here have been most supportive and welcoming,” Maj. Gen. Michael Stone, Commanding General, Task Force 46, said in a statement. “Our soldiers and airmen are proud of the role we play in supporting FEMA, California and the larger effort to fight COVID-19 and support our communities.”
Officials said the partnership will be evaluated after 30 days to see if there is a need for an extension.
To keep up response efforts, Hill said his department had also made resource requests to the state for case investigators, data analysts, epidemiologists and contact tracers.
He said eight new nurses started Monday, who will assist with case investigation process. He said interviews have also been conducted with data analysts and epidemiologists provided by the state and they will be onboard as soon as background checks are complete.
Hill said the state is still working to provide more contact tracers, which he hopes will be available soon.
Hill wanted to thank all the departments that have provided help in the meantime, including Behavioral Health, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Human Services Agency, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Library, Kings County Probation Department, Information Technology, County Administrator’s Office, Human Resources and the Office of Emergency Management. He said they have all been a huge help.
“It’s just a testament to how fast this county can come together and respond to events like this,” Hill said.
