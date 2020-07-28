COVID-19 support team deployed in Kings County

HANFORD — As case counts continue to rise in the Central Valley, unified support teams have been deployed to regions that have reported increased hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including Kings County.

On July 22, Adventist Health Hanford welcomed additional resources from the Department of Defense, which included a 20-member clinical team.

Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, reported to the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning that the medical assistance team was comprised of two physicians, one respiratory therapist, 13 ICU nurses and 4 mid-level practitioners, such as nurse practitioners or physician assistants.

Adventist Health Hanford is a regional hospital and receives patients from other surrounding counties. The team will help care for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, medical-surgical area and emergency room.

As of Tuesday, 85 individuals were hospitalized at Adventist Health Hanford due to COVID-19, according to Hill. Hill said 52 of these patients are from Kings County. He said there are 10 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, three of which are from Kings County.

“We’re seeing a steady increase, both in the ICU and in the in-patient or med-surge wards now,” Hill said.

In a statement released by Adventist Health Hanford, hospital officials said the clinical team will provide additional support to hospital physicians, nurses and other teams who continue to go above and beyond in caring for COVID-19 patients.