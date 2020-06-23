COVID-19 outbreaks continue at nursing facilities, prisons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Kings County continues to deal with COVID-19 as outbreaks occur at state-run nursing facilities and prisons.

Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, provided a COVID-19 update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.

Since the outbreak began, Kings County has had a total of 923 cases of the virus. Hill said 492 people have recovered, leaving 413 active cases.

These numbers do not include outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities or prisons located in the county.

There has been one large COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing facility, Hacienda Post Acute in Hanford.

Hill said there have been 106 total cases at the facility, including 70 residents and 36 staff members. He said 17 of the cases have recovered, leaving 89 active cases.

Outbreaks at these types of facilities have occurred across the state and Hill said the California Department of Public Health is working with Hacienda and other state-run facilities so make sure they are prepared and follow mitigation practices to avoid spread of the disease.

There have been 11 deaths associated with the facility, bringing the total number to 18 deaths in the county.