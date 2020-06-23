COVID-19 outbreaks continue at nursing facilities, prisons

HANFORD — Kings County continues to deal with COVID-19 as outbreaks occur at state-run nursing facilities and prisons.
Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, provided a COVID-19 update to the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Since the outbreak began, Kings County has had a total of 923 cases of the virus. Hill said 492 people have recovered, leaving 413 active cases.
These numbers do not include outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities or prisons located in the county.
There has been one large COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled nursing facility, Hacienda Post Acute in Hanford.
Hill said there have been 106 total cases at the facility, including 70 residents and 36 staff members. He said 17 of the cases have recovered, leaving 89 active cases.
Outbreaks at these types of facilities have occurred across the state and Hill said the California Department of Public Health is working with Hacienda and other state-run facilities so make sure they are prepared and follow mitigation practices to avoid spread of the disease.
There have been 11 deaths associated with the facility, bringing the total number to 18 deaths in the county.
There are currently 45 people hospitalized due to the disease, seven of which are in the Intensive Care Unit. Adventist Health Hanford is a regional hospital, and Hill said 28 of those hospitalized are from Kings County, including three in the ICU.
“The hospital still does have the ability to surge at this time and we are monitoring and watching that very closely, as we have seen an increase in our numbers,” Hill assured the board.
There have also been outbreaks at two state-run correctional facilities in Kings County.
According to the California Department of Corrections website, Avenal has had a total of 928 cases with 797 considered “resolved.” It also said a total of 66 staff members were confirmed positive and 27 of them have returned to work.
The website said Corcoran State Prison has had a total of 155 cases with 24 considered resolved. A total of 27 staff members were confirmed positive and nine of them have returned to work.
Hill said eight inmates from these prisons are hospitalized outside of the county. One inmate from Avenal State Prison died due to COVID-19 related complications over the weekend.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!