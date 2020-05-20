You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison

{{featured_button_text}}

AVENAL — Avenal State Prison appears to have a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to COVID-19 tracking information on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, the prison has 25 inmates with confirmed positive cases of the virus. All of the infected inmates are still in custody.

The tracker for staff cases shows four staff members are confirmed positive. None of the employees have returned to work yet.

Throughout the state, 915 inmates have been confirmed with the virus, 226 have recovered so far and there have been two deaths. Statewide, 214 employees were confirmed positive and 126 have returned to work.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board votes to reopen the county
News

Board votes to reopen the county

  • Updated

HANFORD — After voting to submit an attestation to the state regarding COVID-19, the Kings County Board of Supervisors also voted to open up b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News