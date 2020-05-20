COVID-19 outbreak at Avenal State Prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVENAL — Avenal State Prison appears to have a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to COVID-19 tracking information on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website, the prison has 25 inmates with confirmed positive cases of the virus. All of the infected inmates are still in custody.

The tracker for staff cases shows four staff members are confirmed positive. None of the employees have returned to work yet.

Throughout the state, 915 inmates have been confirmed with the virus, 226 have recovered so far and there have been two deaths. Statewide, 214 employees were confirmed positive and 126 have returned to work.

