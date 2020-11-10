COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department

HANFORD — An exposure to COVID-19 has shut down the County of Kings Elections Department. The elections department closed its doors on Monday and it will remain closed until Nov. 21 to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines.

One employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was sent home, according to County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa. The employee was not aware they were positive for COVID-19.

Employees were then notified about the exposure on Friday afternoon, but they could have been exposed in prior days depending on when the positive individual acquired the virus. The exact number of employees exposed is also uncertain, but there were five employees in the office at the time of notification.

“It was a reaction of not fear, but disappointment in that we couldn’t continue with our task that we’ve been assigned to do, which is to finish the election,” Villa said about his employees. “We’re all willing to go back to work. We’re all ready to go back to work and finish this off.”

Within hours of being notified, the employees were quarantined and tested at the Day Reporting Center. Villa said he does not know of any employees that have tested positive or shown symptoms.

“The health department, immediately those services were made available and they worked to address the issues,” Villa said. “And not just the health department, but administration, council, everybody came together, along with the secretary of state, to try to develop a plan on how to proceed and move forward with this.”