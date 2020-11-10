COVID-19 exposure shuts down elections department

HANFORD — An exposure to COVID-19 has shut down the County of Kings Elections Department. The elections department closed its doors on Monday and it will remain closed until Nov. 21 to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines.
One employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was sent home, according to County of Kings Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa. The employee was not aware they were positive for COVID-19.
Employees were then notified about the exposure on Friday afternoon, but they could have been exposed in prior days depending on when the positive individual acquired the virus. The exact number of employees exposed is also uncertain, but there were five employees in the office at the time of notification.
“It was a reaction of not fear, but disappointment in that we couldn’t continue with our task that we’ve been assigned to do, which is to finish the election,” Villa said about his employees. “We’re all willing to go back to work. We’re all ready to go back to work and finish this off.”
Within hours of being notified, the employees were quarantined and tested at the Day Reporting Center. Villa said he does not know of any employees that have tested positive or shown symptoms.
“The health department, immediately those services were made available and they worked to address the issues,” Villa said. “And not just the health department, but administration, council, everybody came together, along with the secretary of state, to try to develop a plan on how to proceed and move forward with this.”
A statement was posted on the County of Kings website on Tuesday, which reads in part: The Kings County Elections Department will be temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. As a precautionary measure, all Election canvass operations will cease effective immediately.
Employees will be working from home until Nov. 21 and cannot do any sort of canvass operations. They won’t even be allowed back in the office until the aforementioned date.
During the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Kings County Department of Public Health Director Ed Hill said he was not aware of any lack of adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the elections department.
“It was just a really bad time for this to happen,” Villa said with the department close to finishing counting ballots.
The elections department currently has 1,591 ballots left to process, including 62 vote-by-mail, 338 provisional, 1,106 conditional and 85 damaged or challenged. They will resume counting ballots on Nov. 21 at 8 a.m.
“I’m probably the most lucky department head in the county that I have staff that are ready for the challenge,” Villa said. “We are ready for the challenge. If we were to resume operations on the 21 … we can easily take care of this 1,591 ballots within seven days — maybe 10 days.”
If the department reaches its goal, it will put them in a good position to submit an accurate and timely statement of vote, a detailed report of all the votes that are cast, by the deadline. The presidential count is due Dec. 1 and the rest of the count is due Dec. 3.
“We personally invested and sacrificed a lot of our personal lives to ensure that we held — and I think we successfully held — an election that was transparent, that was legal and that we made the voters that came out and voted on Election Day comfortable,” Villa said.
Office employees can still be contacted during the closure with the public able to call (559) 852-4401 or by email at elections@countyofkings.com. The public can also see the most recent count of the election races at www.votekingscounty.com. Those numbers will not change until the staff returns on Nov. 21.
“Just as much as the public wants to know the results of this election, we want to know the results as well,” Villa said. “We’re doing this for the health of our employees, members of the community. … We’d rather take the safe road.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
