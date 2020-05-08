COVID-19 community testing site now open

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD – After encountering some logistical difficulties, the COVID-19 testing site established through a partnership between the state and OptumServe is now up and running in Kings County.

“The state’s roadmap to modify the stay-at-home order includes the ability to monitor and protect communities through testing and contact tracing, and this testing site greatly increases the number of tests that can be administered daily in Kings County,” said a press release from the Kings County Department of Public Health.

The site is open to individuals that meet the current testing priority guidelines established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented, and testing results are confidential.

Testing is by appointment only and can be scheduled online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Walk-ins are not accepted.

The Kings County health officer has determined that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases related to employees of Central Valley Meat Company is currently the top priority for the testing center.