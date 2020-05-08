COVID-19 community testing site now open

HANFORD – After encountering some logistical difficulties, the COVID-19 testing site established through a partnership between the state and OptumServe is now up and running in Kings County.
“The state’s roadmap to modify the stay-at-home order includes the ability to monitor and protect communities through testing and contact tracing, and this testing site greatly increases the number of tests that can be administered daily in Kings County,” said a press release from the Kings County Department of Public Health.
The site is open to individuals that meet the current testing priority guidelines established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured or undocumented, and testing results are confidential.
Testing is by appointment only and can be scheduled online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123. Walk-ins are not accepted.
The Kings County health officer has determined that the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases related to employees of Central Valley Meat Company is currently the top priority for the testing center.
Kings County officials reported this week that 138 employees from the company have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 100 of those employees live in Kings County
Individuals that are currently or were recently employed at the Central Valley Meat facility in Hanford, as well as their family members, are being asked to register to be tested immediately.
KCDPH has established a call center to assist with the registration process and provide information. That number is (559) 852-4300. Staff is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and assistance is also available in Spanish.
Officials said individuals can also be tested through their primary care provider if they are experiencing symptoms and/or have been in contact with a confirmed case. Contact your primary care provider for guidance and instructions for testing.
Since the outbreak started, Kings County has had 265 cases of COVID-19. So far, 50 individuals have recovered from the disease and one person has died.
KCDPH officials said six cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!