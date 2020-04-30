COVID-19 cases jump by 17, 96 total

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) has confirmed 17 additional cases of a resident being diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This is the largest jump in cases the county has seen since the outbreak started.

KCDPH has determined that eight of new cases contracted the disease through a close contact with a confirmed case. The exposure of the other nine additional cases is still under investigation.

According to a press release from the department, two cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

Kings County has had a total of 96 cases:

3 travel related

68 close contact with a known infected case

2 community transmission

23 still under investigation

So far, 15 people have recovered from the disease and one person has died from it.

KCDPH said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members, or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness.

Due to privacy laws, no specific information regarding any of the 96 cases can be shared with the public.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.