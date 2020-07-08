Couple arrested in July 4 Corcoran shooting

CORCORAN — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday for a shooting that occurred over the weekend and left one victim and one suspect injured, Corcoran Police Department officials said.
Just after 7:15 p.m. on July 4, CPD officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue for a report of a male and female who were suffering from gunshot wounds.
They said the male victim was shot once in the back while the female victim had been shot once in the face. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Through investigation, police said they determined the male victim had been shot by 31-year-old Juan Palacios. They said the female victim was identified as Palacios’ girlfriend, 32-year-old Alexandria Rosario.
Officials said the investigation revealed Rosario went to the male victim’s residence shortly before the shooting and took pictures of the residence and the victim’s vehicle in an apparent attempt to lure the victim outside.
Once Rosario got back into her vehicle and drove away, officers said the victim got into a vehicle to follow Rosario. As he was following Rosario, police said the victim was shot by Palacios while he was driving down the road.
During the gunfire Rosario was struck in the cheek while driving her vehicle, police said.
Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said both Palacios and Rosario were arrested in the 900 block of Whitley Avenue.
A search warrant was then conducted at Palacios’ residence in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue, where investigators said they located ammunition which matched to the type used during the shooting.
Authorities said Palacios was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement, gang conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon. Rosario was also booked into the jail on suspicion of aiding and abetting in a crime and gang conspiracy.
Their bails were set at $5 million each.
CPD officials said the investigation remains active and anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at (559) 992-5151. You may also remain confidential and submit a tip to the Corcoran Police Department Nixle app.
