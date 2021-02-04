Couple arrested in connection to smoke shop robbery

HANFORD — A man and woman were arrested in Bakersfield in connection to the recent robbery of a local smoke shop, Hanford Police Department said.
At around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, HPD officers were dispatched to Kassim Smoke Shop located at 308 W. Lacey Blvd. in regards to a robbery which had just occurred.
Preliminary information given to police was that a customer had pulled out a black handgun, demanded money from the clerk and took his wallet. Before fleeing the area on foot, the suspect also threatened to kill the clerk if he called the police, officers said. The suspect stole over $3,000 in cash.
The HPD Detectives Unit took over the case and said they were able to positively identify the suspect as 32-year-old Thomas Calistro. Detectives said Calistro had recently been staying in the Hanford area with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Sandra Slaydon, who was on parole for possession of stolen property.
Detectives learned the couple was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Sonata and the vehicle and suspect information were shared with surrounding agencies.
Around 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 29, HPD officers said they saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on 198 at 12th Ave. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but said it failed to yield.
Police said the vehicle continued east on 198 at speeds of over 120 miles per hour and was passing cars on the right shoulder. Out of concern for public safety due to the reckless nature of the driver, officials said officers discontinued the pursuit.
Through this investigation, detectives said they learned Calistro had possibly committed other robberies in the Tulare and Kern County areas. They said they were able to locate Calistro at a residence in Bakersfield.
With the assistance of Bakersfield Police SWAT, police said a search and arrest warrant was served at the residence and both Calistro and Slaydon were taken into custody.
Authorities said the couple were transported and booked into the Kings County Jail. Calistro remains in custody on suspicion of robbery, terrorist threats and burglary with a bail amount of $285,000. Slaydon was booked on suspicion of accessory to robbery, felony evading and a parole violation, but was released on citation after hours at the Kings County Jail.
