Couple arrested for narcotics, drug paraphernalia
LEMOORE — A man and woman were arrested on multiple drug charges Friday after deputies found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside their home, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Around 8:40 a.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to the Lemoore Mobile Home Park, located at 18920 Hanford Armona Road, for a suspicious person investigation.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies said they were able to determine a verbal argument had occurred between a male and female subject. Kings County Probation arrived on scene and assisted deputies with a probation search of the home, as one subject within the residence was currently on Kings County Probation, officials said.

During the search, Sheriff’s officials said 37-year-old Brandon Marsac and 33-year-old Jessica Barrios were contacted and arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Inside Marsac and Barrios' room, deputies said they found approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, three methamphetamine pipes, nine hypodermic needles with heroin and heroin residue, Xanax, Suboxone and two heroin prep kits containing additional drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said both Marsac and Barrios were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug-related charges and booked into the Kings County Jail. They were released a short time later due to the $0 bail schedule.

