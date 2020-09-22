You are the owner of this article.
County's small business assistance program nears end of phase 1
Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — Just five weeks into its launch, Kings County’s small business assistance program has gone above and beyond its limits.

Lance Lippincott, CEO of Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation, presented an update on the program to the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.

The program was approved by county officials in July to help with the harmful effects that COVID-19 related shutdown orders have had on small business. A total of $5 million in coronavirus relief funds was allocated to provide financial support to local small businesses.

Beginning Aug. 17, businesses could apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.

Funding was to be split in two phases, with $2.5 million available between Aug. 20 and Oct. 2 for small businesses only. The other $2.5 million would then be rolled out, with funds open to nonprofits at that time as well.

Lippincott said his office has received over 300 applications for an asking total of around $7.26 million.

As of Monday, Lippincott said check amounts issued and in progress include:

  • $774,850 for businesses in Hanford
  • $345,300 for businesses in Lemoore
  • $215,700 for businesses in the unincorporated areas of Kings County
  • $215,500 for businesses in Corcoran
  • $56,500 for businesses in Avenal

This comes out to a subtotal of around $1.6 million so far. Lippincott said nearly 80% of all applications received the max award of $20,000 while the rest of the applications received various lesser amounts.

Although funds were split between these five areas on a per capita basis, Lippincott said applications from businesses in the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and Avenal all reached their allocation limits.

Lippincott said the only underspent area is the unincorporated area of the county, which still has $584,300 in funding available. He told the board that the unused funds could be distributed to the other municipalities to help fund more of those applications, with priority reserved for applications coming from the unincorporated area

While the board did not make any decisions as far as redistributing the unused funds, members did vote unanimously to move into the second phase of the program.

To apply:

The application period for Kings County’s small business assistance program is still open and applications can be found online at https://bit.ly/3fZ8xOO

Applications are accepted through email at info.KingsJTO@co.kings.ca.us. File sizes must be 25 megabytes or less.

Applications are also accepted through fax at (559) 585-7395.

The Job Training Office, located at 124 N. Irwin St. in Hanford, can be reached at (559) 585-3532.

