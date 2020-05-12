County working to reopen ASAP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Working to reopen the county as soon as possible, the Kings County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting Friday where it hopes to review an attestation to the state.

“We need to get moving to protect our citizens, not only with health but financially,” Chairman Doug Verboon said.

The attestation is a legal document stating that the county can meet the requirements set forth by the state and allows for the accelerated reopening local businesses in the expanded “Stage 2” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan.

The attestation does not, however, take the county into stage 3 of the governor’s plan or beyond.

Working on the attestation has been a group led by Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, and comprised of local city and county administrators, as well as representatives from faith-based organizations, the business sector and skilled nursing facilities.

The county has met most of the readiness criteria needed for the attestation, but has not met all the criteria.