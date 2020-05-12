County working to reopen ASAP

HANFORD — Working to reopen the county as soon as possible, the Kings County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting Friday where it hopes to review an attestation to the state.
“We need to get moving to protect our citizens, not only with health but financially,” Chairman Doug Verboon said.
The attestation is a legal document stating that the county can meet the requirements set forth by the state and allows for the accelerated reopening local businesses in the expanded “Stage 2” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan.
The attestation does not, however, take the county into stage 3 of the governor’s plan or beyond.
Working on the attestation has been a group led by Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, and comprised of local city and county administrators, as well as representatives from faith-based organizations, the business sector and skilled nursing facilities.
The county has met most of the readiness criteria needed for the attestation, but has not met all the criteria.
The metric that could give the county the most trouble is that it can have no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the county in the 14 days prior to submitting an attestation to the state. For Kings County, that would be fewer than 15 positive cases per day for two weeks.
Hill said because testing capabilities have expanded in the county due to a new state testing facility, positive cases are expected to rise. Monday, the county’s positive case number jumped by 32 cases.
Fortunately, Hill said the state is willing to work with the county if it can explain why certain metrics cannot be met, and will take the explanation into consideration.
County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell said Kings County has also joined all the other counties in the San Joaquin Valley in sending a letter to the state describing the challenges and difficulties they are facing with the attestation process.
The board has made clear that it is ready to reopen the county and is hoping to offer some guidance to local business owners as soon as possible, so members decided to hold a special meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to review the attestation. The board is also expected to draft a letter of support to go along with the document.
Supervisor Richard Valle said the board has taken health, science and data into consideration to open the economy safely. While Verboon said he would open the county up already if he could, he understands the importance of keeping the community safe.
“We are taking a conscious approach and a balanced approach at this time and are waiting for direction from our health director to do that,” Verboon said.
COVID-19 update
There have been 319 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kings County since the outbreak began. So far, 63 people have recovered and there has been one death.
Currently, Hill said seven people are hospitalized due to the disease, with two of those cases in the intensive care unit.
The state testing site located in Hanford came online at full capacity Friday and was able to test 111 individuals, Hill said. In all, he said 2,622 tests have been administered throughout the county and 105 results are pending.
