County working on new COVID-19 attestation

HANFORD — After not meeting the original attestation requirements or variances set forth by the state to allow for the reopening of counties, Kings County is working on its second attestation.
After submitting an attestation last week, Public Health Director Ed Hill said his department received a written notice from California Department of Public Health that Kings County did not meet the criteria for the first round of attestation or variances.
Hill said the CDPH suggested the county submit another attestation under the new regional variance criteria that Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined recently in his “Resiliency Roadmap.”
Major changes in regional variances include the county needing to demonstrate a stable decrease in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 by a seven-day average of daily percent change and a total number of hospitalized confirmed cases of less than or equal to 5%, or no more than 20 confirmed cases of patients hospitalized on any single day over the past 14 days.
“As of today, our seven-day average of daily percent change is at 7% and we have 21 admitted COVID patients, which means we do not meet this criteria,” Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
However, the local hospital is a regional hospital and only 17 of those patients are from Kings County — a fact the board would like the state to take into consideration.
Another added criteria, Hill said, was a 14-day cumulative COVID-19 positive incidence of less than 25 individuals per 100,000 in population, or less than 8% testing positively over the past seven days.
According to Hill, the first value would have to be 38 for Kings County to call this criteria met. The county’s had 227 positive cases over last 14 days, so he said this metric is not met. The county also has a positive testing rate of around 11-12%, so this metric is not met either, Hill said.
Board members continue to express their frustrations with the state’s changing metrics, especially because 53 counties in California seem to be moving forward, but Kings County is not one of them.
“Our communities are feeling beat up,” Supervisor Craig Pedersen said. “There’s nothing that we can do to meet that standard, and when we get close to meeting them, they pull the carpet and change.”
On the bright side, Hill said his department has received a large shipment of testing material and is planning on opening testing to anyone who wants to get tested. He said he’s hoping to begin widespread testing by appointment by the end of the week.
County Counsel Lee Burdick said one reason the county's positive case percentage is so high is because the county has focused on a targeted audience, like employees at Central Valley Meat Company, where there was an outbreak.
Burdick said if the general population began to get tested, that positive test rate could potentially drop below the required 8% and meet that variance.
Both Assemblymember Rudy Salas and Senator Melissa Hurtado joined the meeting Tuesday morning and expressed their support for the board and said they will continue to work for more local control and to make sure the requirements are fair to all counties.
COVID-19 Update
Kings County has had 412 positive COVID-19 cases, with 124 recoveries. The county had its second virus-related death on Friday. Around 3,830 tests have been conducted and 241 results are pending. The county is currently monitoring 442 people.
