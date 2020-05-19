County working on new COVID-19 attestation

Another added criteria, Hill said, was a 14-day cumulative COVID-19 positive incidence of less than 25 individuals per 100,000 in population, or less than 8% testing positively over the past seven days.

According to Hill, the first value would have to be 38 for Kings County to call this criteria met. The county’s had 227 positive cases over last 14 days, so he said this metric is not met. The county also has a positive testing rate of around 11-12%, so this metric is not met either, Hill said.

Board members continue to express their frustrations with the state’s changing metrics, especially because 53 counties in California seem to be moving forward, but Kings County is not one of them.

“Our communities are feeling beat up,” Supervisor Craig Pedersen said. “There’s nothing that we can do to meet that standard, and when we get close to meeting them, they pull the carpet and change.”

On the bright side, Hill said his department has received a large shipment of testing material and is planning on opening testing to anyone who wants to get tested. He said he’s hoping to begin widespread testing by appointment by the end of the week.