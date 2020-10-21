You are the owner of this article.
County to reallocate small business assistance funds
featured top story

County to reallocate small business assistance funds

Kings county government center xyz
Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to reallocate small business assistance funds to areas in the county that have shown a higher need.

In July, the board approved a small business assistance program to help with the harmful effects that COVID-19 related shutdown orders had on small business in Kings County. A total of $5 million in coronavirus relief funds was allocated to provide financial support to local small businesses.

Funds were to be split between Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal and the unincorporated areas of Kings County on a per capita basis.

Starting on Aug. 17, businesses could apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.

As of Monday, the county has received hundreds of applications and has awarded over nearly $3.5 million to small businesses, said Lance Lippincott, CEO of The Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation.

Lippincott said applications from businesses in the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and Avenal all reached their allocation limits. However, he said the unincorporated areas of the county were underspent.

Lippincott said county staff made calls and visited businesses in the unincorporated areas to encourage more businesses to apply for the assistance. While they received a handful of additional applications, he said none had come in recently.

Even if the county gave every application it received from businesses in the unincorporated areas the maximum $20,000 award, Lippincott said around $717,000 would still be left over.

Therefore, he asked the board at its meeting Tuesday to reallocate funding from that designated area to areas where the county received an excess of applications — primarily Hanford, Lemoore and Corcoran.

“This would allow us to continue to award and push the entire $5 million,” Lippincott said to the board.

The board voted unanimously to allow for the reallocation of the funds.

To apply:

The application period for Kings County’s small business assistance program is still open and applications can be found online at https://bit.ly/3fZ8xOO

Applications are accepted through email at info.KingsJTO@co.kings.ca.us. File sizes must be 25 megabytes or less.

Applications are also accepted through fax at (559) 585-7395.

The Job Training Office, located at 124 N. Irwin St. in Hanford, can be reached at (559) 585-3532.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

