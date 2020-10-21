County to reallocate small business assistance funds

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to reallocate small business assistance funds to areas in the county that have shown a higher need.

In July, the board approved a small business assistance program to help with the harmful effects that COVID-19 related shutdown orders had on small business in Kings County. A total of $5 million in coronavirus relief funds was allocated to provide financial support to local small businesses.

Funds were to be split between Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, Avenal and the unincorporated areas of Kings County on a per capita basis.

Starting on Aug. 17, businesses could apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.

As of Monday, the county has received hundreds of applications and has awarded over nearly $3.5 million to small businesses, said Lance Lippincott, CEO of The Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation.

Lippincott said applications from businesses in the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran and Avenal all reached their allocation limits. However, he said the unincorporated areas of the county were underspent.

Lippincott said county staff made calls and visited businesses in the unincorporated areas to encourage more businesses to apply for the assistance. While they received a handful of additional applications, he said none had come in recently.

Even if the county gave every application it received from businesses in the unincorporated areas the maximum $20,000 award, Lippincott said around $717,000 would still be left over.