County to expand vaccinations soon

HANFORD — With sectors and populations in all three tiers of Phase 1a now able to be vaccinated, the county hopes to move in to Phase 1b soon.

“We anticipate we may be moving into phase 1b by the end of this week, early next week,” Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Public Health Department, told the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday at its meeting.

The first tier in Phase 1b includes those who are 75 years and older, food and agriculture workers, education and childcare workers and those who work in emergency services.

Although the state’s tiered process to inoculating the public has been slow, Hill said his staff have worked “sun up to sundown” to get this vaccine out to the public as soon as possible.

Over the weekend, Hill said the department created a COVID-19 vaccine survey that went live on the KCDPH web page Sunday night and had already received nearly 600 results as of Tuesday morning.

Hill said the survey will be an important component moving forward through the vaccination process because KCDPH will use the survey to reach out to individuals when the county starts moving into other phases of the vaccine distribution, such as the upcoming Phase 1b.

“We want to get through this population as fast as we can and we want to administer as many of the vaccines that we have on hand,” Hill said, adding that those individuals who complete the survey and who identify interest in vaccine will be a starting point for the county.

In addition to outreach through the survey, Hill said the health department also plans to bolster its vaccine efforts by standing up clinics in Lemoore, Corcoran and Avenal. He said the clinics, which were used by the department on a temporary basis, will open up full time, seven days a week for vaccinations. Hill said he wants to get to a point soon where the county can administer at least 180-200 vaccines a day moving forward.