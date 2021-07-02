Kings County is getting ready to change the boundaries of its supervisorial districts, and new state laws are making community contributions easier for residents.
Redistricting happens every 10 years in conjunction with the release of new census data to ensure each district has the same number of constituents.
After the passage of recent voting rights laws, the County is required to provide and maintain a redistricting website, said Assistant Administration Officer Kyria Martinez.
The website, redistrictkings.com, is distributing information about redistricting and getting feedback from residents, but it also has a tool that allows people to draw district maps within the appropriate parameters.
“We contract with the National Demographics Corporation to look at redistricting, but we also want public input,” Martinez said. “Residents drawing the redistricting map helps the board make recommendations, with the help of our contractor.”
The County, along with Irvine-based PR firm Tripepi Smith, also launched Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, called Redistrict Kings, to connect with residents, share information and direct them to the website, Martinez said.
All documents and information are required to be provided in Spanish as well as English, and live translation can be requested for public hearing and workshops 72 hours prior, though the Board of Supervisors recommended providing live translation at all public meetings.
The first public hearing will be held July 20 at 10 a.m. during the normal Board of Supervisors meeting. Martinez said the hearing will largely identify neighborhoods, communities of interest and secondary areas. It can be attended in person or online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.