With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in Kings County, public health officials say contact tracers are spread thin, the medical system is becoming overwhelmed and the community is resistant to providing the necessary information.
Kings Public Health is asking the public to take steps to alleviate the pressure on the contract tracing system, which it said in a release is spread very thin with low staff and is unlikely to catch up given the rate of cases.
“We went from getting three to 10 new confirmed cases per day to over one hundred in a matter of weeks,” said Nichole Fisher, Nursing Division Manager. “Public Health staff is working hard to contact everyone and we can use the public’s help in gaining the upper hand against this virus.”
Between July 22 and Aug. 22 the county saw at least 2,000 new cases of COVID and 10 deaths, according to Kings County and New York Times data. Along with the case increase, Public Health Director Ed Hill has said repeatedly that some residents are resistant to answering contact tracer’s questions.
Hill said while many residents are willing to share how many people are in their household, they are resistant to talking about where they might have contracted COVID, as it often involves one or more members of the household attending a large event which did not follow safety measures.
“They don’t want to admit the facts of how they got COVID, and they don’t want to rat on their friends, or those who went to the event,” Hill said. “They also may have legitimate fear that if the government, the state or the organization starts hearing that these cases occurred, those events will be shut down again.”
The press release stated those who have tested positive for the virus can help alleviate the pressure on the system in a few ways, depending on vaccination status and symptoms. All those who test positive are encouraged to take a Virtual Agent survey, sent to them by text message.
According to Public Health, an unvaccinated individual who is exposed to COVID but isn’t experiencing symptoms should quarantine for at least seven days with a test after five days, or 10 days without a test. They also say those people should monitor their symptoms for 14 days after the positive test.
Vaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID but are not experiencing symptoms do not have to quarantine if they were fully vaccinated before the exposure. More quarantine guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health website.
“We are asking for the public to take immediate action and complete the VA survey to help expedite the case investigation process which will help slow down the rate of new cases and keep our community safe,” said Fisher.
