County rescinds shelter-in-place order

HANFORD — At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind the county’s shelter-in-place order.

While the county’s directive ended, effective immediately, the shelter-in-place restrictions mandated by the state in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until the governor lifts the current order.

“Therefore, from today forward, Kings County residents continue to be subject primarily to the rules set by the State through the Governor’s Office,” stated a press release from the county.

The county’s shelter-in-place order, adopted on April 7, was consistent with and mirrored the restrictions put into place by the state, and was passed to reinforce that state order and encourage Kings County residents to stay at home during the pandemic.

While the order caused some confusion for residents, Supervisor Craig Pedersen said many county residents responded very positively and commended them for their willingness to heed the warnings.

“I’m very proud of our community,” Pedersen said before making a motion to rescind the order.