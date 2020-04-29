You are the owner of this article.
County rescinds shelter-in-place order
County rescinds shelter-in-place order

xyz government center
Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Kings County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind the county’s shelter-in-place order.

While the county’s directive ended, effective immediately, the shelter-in-place restrictions mandated by the state in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until the governor lifts the current order.

“Therefore, from today forward, Kings County residents continue to be subject primarily to the rules set by the State through the Governor’s Office,” stated a press release from the county.

The county’s shelter-in-place order, adopted on April 7, was consistent with and mirrored the restrictions put into place by the state, and was passed to reinforce that state order and encourage Kings County residents to stay at home during the pandemic.

While the order caused some confusion for residents, Supervisor Craig Pedersen said many county residents responded very positively and commended them for their willingness to heed the warnings.

“I’m very proud of our community,” Pedersen said before making a motion to rescind the order.

Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said his deputies have not issued any citations for violating the county or state stay-at-home orders, but have focused on educating people. He said his office will continue to do so in respect to the state order and will enforce it only if necessary.

Supervisor Richard Valle encouraged residents to continue to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Moving forward, the board also directed the public health director to create a list of feasible business types — a few mentioned were dog groomers and golf courses — to consider for recommended opening consistent with state law at this time.

The board is set to talk about these businesses at its next meeting on May 5.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

