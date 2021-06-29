The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a development plan and board to oversee the construction of a fire station and training facility on Tachi-Yokut land, a $21.2 million joint project between the tribe and Kings County.
The Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and the county will work together to move a Kings County fire station and training facility onto the tribe’s land. The development and administration of the station will be in the hands of the tribe, but it will be manned by county firefighters and must meet county code, said administrative analyst Matthew Boyett.
A four-person development board, half representatives for the tribe and half representatives for the county, will work together to develop a facility which works for both, Boyett said. The board will not be able to waive either governments’ sovereign immunity.
“The tribe is very excited about its intergovernmental agreement with the county,” said Rob Rosette, counsel for the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut tribe. “We really thought outside of the box in working with your county council … to ensure that this fire station is built to county code in compliance with your standards, something the fire chief wants ... and most importantly something the county can be proud of with the tribe.”
Fire Chief Bill Lynch said he was excited and proud to be partnering with the tribe on the project, which he said was important both for the community and tribe, as well as fire and public safety.
Chairman of the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe Leo Sisco was planning to make a comment during the meeting, but was unable to do so due to technological issues.
The board of supervisors approved the development agreement and county members of the development board, being the fire chief and public works director, 5-0.
Other business
The board approved interim County Administrative Officer Larry Spikes over the protest of supervisor Richard Valle.
Spikes served as CAO in the past and is now retired. While Valle said he didn’t have concerns about Spikes as an individual, he wanted to table his approval because the board had not interviewed or met with him as a candidate.
Valle did not ask to table the approval to allow for discussion from other supervisors, but supervisor Doug Verboon motioned for approval of Spike's candidacy. Valle asked to speak again and expressed his frustration with Verboon for disregarding his issues, sarcastically thanking him for “respecting me” and “respecting District 2.”
Director of the Public Health Department Ed Hill also updated the board on COVID conditions in the county. The county is vaccinating only about 25% of the residents they have available vaccine for each week.
As the Delta variant of COVID spreads in the U.S. and is projected to become the dominant variant, Hill said it’s important for the county to continue encouraging residents to get vaccinated. While the variant is 40%-60% more transmissible, he said both or even just one shot can offer significant protection against illness and hospitalization.
During the presentation, Verboon moved that signs telling unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks indoors be removed. He said asking only some people to continue wearing masks violates their privacy and that the “divided” staff should be able to decide on their own.
Both Hill and county counsel Diane Freeman said it is not a violation of medical privacy laws to inquire if an employee is vaccinated and asking unvaccinated employees to wear a mask falls under CalOSHA’s mandate to maintain a safe workplace, to protect the employee and the vaccinated.
Valle said the motion was offensive to those who have lost family members to the pandemic. He said the concept behind the motion was “offensive a year ago and it’s doubly offensive today.”
“As someone who signed away six years of their life to the United States Marine Corps to serve this country, someone who’s a patriot to this country, associating wearing a mask with or not wearing a mask with liberty and freedom is nonsense,” Valle said. “As a United States Marine I didn’t put my life on the line for that kind of talk, to me that’s offensive.”
The motion passed 3-2, with Valle and supervisor Craig Peterson dissenting.
