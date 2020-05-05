County begins reopening discussions

An identified gap in this indicator is identifying those who are unknown at risk, like the elderly, Hill said. He said a team is now working on a plan for this factor.

As for the ability of health systems to handle surges, Hill said there is currently no medical strain on these facilities and the department is working with hospitals locally and regionally to make sure they have surge capabilities.

He said KCDPH also has external surge capabilities and enough personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Another identified gap concerns child care services, which Hill said will struggle to implement physical distancing.

Moving forward, Hill said the county wants to make sure workplaces remain as safe as possible by continuing to implement mitigating measures like social distancing and wearing masks, as well as switching to alternative methods of conducting business, like extending business hours and performing temperature checks.

Newsom is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday regarding expanded business openings to occur over the weekend— these include curbside pickup for clothing stores, sporting goods stores and florists, among others.