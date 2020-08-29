Council to receive update on COVID-19 issues

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is set to meet Tuesday to receive an update on COVID-19 related issues.

During the meeting, council will discuss the Kings County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program, as well as talk about the recent meetings with the state’s unified support team.

Also under general business, council will consider approving the purchase and construction of a playground structure at Lakewood Park.

Council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing regarding a subdivision project located at the southeast corner of Centennial Drive and Fargo Avenue.

There will not be a study session before the regular meeting.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.