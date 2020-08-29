You are the owner of this article.
Council to receive update on COVID-19 issues
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is set to meet Tuesday to receive an update on COVID-19 related issues.

During the meeting, council will discuss the Kings County COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program, as well as talk about the recent meetings with the state’s unified support team.

Also under general business, council will consider approving the purchase and construction of a playground structure at Lakewood Park.

Council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing regarding a subdivision project located at the southeast corner of Centennial Drive and Fargo Avenue.

There will not be a study session before the regular meeting.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To go:

The Hanford City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

Council members will meet in person in the chambers. Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be a limited number of audience seats.

The meeting will be available for remote viewing in the city of Hanford website at http://livestream.hanford.city/

