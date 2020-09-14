You are the owner of this article.
Council to discuss Downtown Merchants’ Advisory Committee
Council to discuss Downtown Merchants' Advisory Committee

xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers, 429 C St.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to talk about the city’s Downtown Merchants’ Advisory Committee.

The Downtown Merchants’ Advisory Committee advises council and makes recommendations for the downtown area. Improvements are paid for by double business license tax the city collects from businesses in the downtown district.

According to the city staff report, the committee recently submitted a letter to the council requesting additional powers and duties, including the ability to discuss and make recommendations on issues that affect the downtown district through a municipal code modification.

Council will discuss the request, as well as the alternative option of dismantling the committee, which staff said would allow the downtown merchants to meet according to their own schedule and to address their needs on a less formal basis as well as save staff time and resources.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive an update report on the city’s pavement management system.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To go:

The Lemoore City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 429 C St. The study session before the regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will only be accessible online at www.youtube.com/c/cityoflemoore

