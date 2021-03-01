Council to consider censure of Brieno

HANFORD — At the end of a packed meeting agenda, the Hanford City Council will consider on Tuesday the censure of Councilman Art Brieno.
The council is considering this action after the city received complaints from Community Development Director Darlene Mata regarding Brieno, including allegations of harassment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light.
An independent investigation of Mata’s allegations was conducted by attorney Daniel Rowley of Fike & Boranian law firm, in which Rowley concluded that Brieno engaged in conduct that was unbecoming of a council member.
Per his due process rights, Brieno will be given an opportunity during the meeting to address the council and public regarding Mata’s allegations and the investigative report.
Brieno, who announced his resignation in late January but has since rescinded that resignation, previously told the Sentinel that the entire issue was a misunderstanding and breakdown of communication.
Adopting a resolution to censure Brieno shows that the council strongly denounces and formally condemns his alleged behavior.
Also under general business, council is scheduled to discuss the following:
- Public Works – Approval of a sole source contract with TelStar Instruments of Hanford in the amount of $62,686 for the purchase and installation of one chlorine building and associated electrical, instrumentation and programming to complete the chlorine injection system at Well 38. Location: Hidden Valley Park
- Public Works – Approval of a sole source contract with TelStar Instruments of Hanford in the amount of $21,289 for the purchase and installation of one Altivar 630 VFD including the programming, start-up and testing at Well 41. Location: 11274 W. Fargo Ave.
- Public Works – Authorization to purchase the property located southeast of East Whitney Drive, 300 feet south of East Ivy Street, in the amount of $328,050.
During a study session before the regular meeting, employees of the year and service award recipients will be recognized before council. Council will also discuss the naming of the proposed 40-acre regional park in the city.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
