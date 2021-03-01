Council to consider censure of Brieno

HANFORD — At the end of a packed meeting agenda, the Hanford City Council will consider on Tuesday the censure of Councilman Art Brieno.

The council is considering this action after the city received complaints from Community Development Director Darlene Mata regarding Brieno, including allegations of harassment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light.

An independent investigation of Mata’s allegations was conducted by attorney Daniel Rowley of Fike & Boranian law firm, in which Rowley concluded that Brieno engaged in conduct that was unbecoming of a council member.

Per his due process rights, Brieno will be given an opportunity during the meeting to address the council and public regarding Mata’s allegations and the investigative report.

Brieno, who announced his resignation in late January but has since rescinded that resignation, previously told the Sentinel that the entire issue was a misunderstanding and breakdown of communication.