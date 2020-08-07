Council salaries to increase in January

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss several items of new city business. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

City council salaries

In a 4-0 vote, with an abstention from Councilmember Martin Devine, council approved increasing council members’ salaries from $400 a month to $500 a month.

The last increase the council received was in 1996, based on the city’s population at the time. The government code provides that in cities with a population over 50,000 and up to 75,000, which is where Hanford stands now, the salary may be up to $500 per month.

While council members agreed that the timing of the increase is not ideal, the increase is warranted based on the current responsibilities of council members, which includes several monthly meetings as well as serving on various boards and attending community events.

This approved increase results in an additional cost to the city’s general fund of $4,800 per year, with a potential increase of $6,000 per year if all members of a future council accept the salary.

The change will take place in January following the swearing in of new council members who are elected in November.

Parks projects

Council approved the application for the Proposition 68 per capita program, which awarded the city $177,952 for various park projects and improvements.

During meetings in July, council agreed upon constructing several pickleball courts at Lacey Park, with any additional funding to be used for improvements at various other parks in the city.