Council salaries to increase in January

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss several items of new city business. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:
City council salaries
In a 4-0 vote, with an abstention from Councilmember Martin Devine, council approved increasing council members’ salaries from $400 a month to $500 a month.
The last increase the council received was in 1996, based on the city’s population at the time. The government code provides that in cities with a population over 50,000 and up to 75,000, which is where Hanford stands now, the salary may be up to $500 per month.
While council members agreed that the timing of the increase is not ideal, the increase is warranted based on the current responsibilities of council members, which includes several monthly meetings as well as serving on various boards and attending community events.
This approved increase results in an additional cost to the city’s general fund of $4,800 per year, with a potential increase of $6,000 per year if all members of a future council accept the salary.
The change will take place in January following the swearing in of new council members who are elected in November.
Parks projects
Council approved the application for the Proposition 68 per capita program, which awarded the city $177,952 for various park projects and improvements.
During meetings in July, council agreed upon constructing several pickleball courts at Lacey Park, with any additional funding to be used for improvements at various other parks in the city.
Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, also went over finished, currently underway or planned projects at the following locations:
- Coe Park – new playground, removal of restroom alcove and new surveillance system.
- Longfield Center – renovation of lobby, selection of new flooring and paint, new fitness equipment and new indoor and outdoor surveillance system.
- Freedom Park and Hidden Valley Park – major irrigation repairs.
- 11th Avenue medians (Houston Avenue to state Route-198) – landscape renovations.
Outdoor gyms and salons
A temporary rule allowing gyms and salons to operate in their outdoor spaces, such as parking or sidewalks if they meet certain conditions, was approved. The permit is free to obtain unless an inspection is required.
This rule will stay in place until the governor's order restricting salons and gyms to outdoor operations only is lifted.
Fire department
After a presentation from Hanford Fire Department Chief Steve Pendergrass relaying the need for reclassification of six firefighter positions, council approved the reclassification, which eliminated six firefighter positions and created three captain positions and three engineer positions.
Pendergrass said no additional hires are needed at the department because current staffing meets the needs of the reclassification.
“By reclassifying firefighters we can reduce exposure and risk to the city, the department, and more importantly, to the community,” he said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!