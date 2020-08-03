You are the owner of this article.
Council salaries, parks projects on council agenda
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss several items of new business, including council salaries, parks projects and staffing modifications at the Hanford Fire Department.

Under general business, council is scheduled to talk about:

  • Fixing monthly salaries for city council members from $400 to $500.
  • Approving applications for the Prop 68 Per Capita Grant funding program and updates on various park projects and improvements.
  • Fire Department presentation to council regarding a proposed modification to the staffing levels for Fire Station No. 2.

Council will also conduct a public hearing regarding an MOU between the city and Kings County, which would allocate the county's share of the JAG funding to the city. If approved, Hanford Police Department would be able to use $17,684 in Jag Grant funding to purchase equipment for the Police Activities League Program.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce to update council on its current programs and business services.

They will also receive a report during the study session on the Planning Commission's review of the Citizen's Initiative, submitted by Save Our Parkland. The initiative is to change the land use on vacant land adjacent to Hidden Valley Park from low density residential to open space and to remove future parks by changing areas from open space to medium density residential in the northwest area of the city.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To go:

The Hanford City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside council chambers, 400 N. Douty St.

The meeting will also be available via video teleconference through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83385092760?pwd=bFVGdDVrcDlYMkg5cmcrUUJhU01UQT09

A study session before the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

