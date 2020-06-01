Council ready to rescind emergency ordinance

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hold two public hearings and discuss several items of new business, including rescinding the city’s local emergency ordinance.
Now that Kings County’s COVID-19 attestation to the state has been approved and the county is beginning to open up, the city is ready to rescind the urgency ordinance it adopted in March.
According to the city staff report, this will allow the city manager to have some flexibility with delivering services to Hanford citizens and will also allow local business time to open and resume operations before having to address utility costs.
Under general business, council will also discuss:
- The annual engineers report and intention to levy and collect assessments.
- A request to add a refuse coordinator position within the refuse division of the Public Works Department.
Council will hold public hearings during the meeting on the following items:
- Extending the current interim zoning/urgency ordinance restricting the commercial cultivation and manufacturing of industrial hemp products in all city zones for a period of 12 months.
- Amendments to the Community Development Block Grant citizen participation plan, the 2019-2023 consolidated plan and the 2019-2020 action plan, and adoption of the 2020-2021 action plan.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation on the pavement management system update for the city and will also discuss the proposed fiscal year 2020/2021 general fund budget.
