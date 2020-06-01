Council ready to rescind emergency ordinance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hold two public hearings and discuss several items of new business, including rescinding the city’s local emergency ordinance.

Now that Kings County’s COVID-19 attestation to the state has been approved and the county is beginning to open up, the city is ready to rescind the urgency ordinance it adopted in March.

According to the city staff report, this will allow the city manager to have some flexibility with delivering services to Hanford citizens and will also allow local business time to open and resume operations before having to address utility costs.

Under general business, council will also discuss:

The annual engineers report and intention to levy and collect assessments.

A request to add a refuse coordinator position within the refuse division of the Public Works Department.

Council will hold public hearings during the meeting on the following items: