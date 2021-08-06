The Hanford City Council approved the annual engineering report for landscaping districts, allowing the City to move forward with possible increases on fees for those residents.
The Council called a special session Wednesday to receive a staff report and approved the report on Landscaping Assessment Districts, which are districts where the City is responsible for landscaping in common areas, like medians.
Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert said most of the districts are mostly on the north and south west edges of Hanford in newer housing developments. The residents in those districts pay an annual fee between $18 and $998.
However, the maintenance in most of the districts costs more than what is collected from the residents, and the overage is taken out of the City’s general fund. Of the 43 LADs in Hanford, 16 are currently or soon will be in debt to the general fund.
“In a perfect world, these all pay for themselves, the properties are maintained, and it goes well,” Albert said. “Those 16, they’re underwater at various levels, there were some in for a couple hundred (dollars), some were in over ten (thousand dollars).”
Albert said the major difference between the LADs which are and aren’t in debt is the existence of an escalator, or an annual increase of 2.2% to keep up with inflation.The 16 districts in debt do not have escalators because they are older neighborhoods who were grandfathered into the LAD program.
With the approval of the report, the Council also set in place a public hearing for the 2.2% increase on 18 districts who already have escalators, with no change to the other districts.
For the districts in debt to the general fund, Albert said the City is working with a financial firm to get them back in the black. While the City can decrease the level of service, some of the districts are already at the lowest level of service.
Facilities is looking for creative solutions for those districts, like implementing low-maintenance zero-scaping, but Albert said they’re also looking to promote the implementation of escalators. To do so, residents of the district would have to vote by ballot for the increase.
Recently, Albert said the City attempted to add escalators to a handful of districts, and actually went door-to-door to inform residents on what that would mean, both in expensive and improved services. None of the districts passed escalators.
With the help of the financial firm, the City is looking to again pursue putting escalators back on the ballot within the next year, in some cases by dropping the overall fee but adding an escalator.
“If you want common areas to look nice and clean, there is a cost to that,” Albert said. “That’s what LADs are designed to price, that cost so you can maintain and keep common areas in good order.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.