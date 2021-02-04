Council nixes Civic Park playground plan

HANFORD — A plan to place a new playground structure at Civic Park has been nixed, but a new project is moving forward in its place.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council decided instead to replace an aging playground structure located at Centennial Park.

Council had previously approved in November a contract with Park Planet to construct a playground structure at Civic Park, proposed to be located on the west side of the Old Courthouse with a design that matched the architecture style of the courthouse.

However, during a recent tour of the proposed site, council members expressed apprehension with the location. So during the council meeting on Tuesday, Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert presented them with some possible alternative sites for the playground.

The alternative sites included the northeast corner of the Civic Park near the teen center entrance, Earl F. Johnson Park or Centennial Park. Both Earl F. Johnson and Centennial parks are home to the two oldest playground structures in Hanford’s park system, Albert said.

Vice Mayor Diane Sharp was supportive of placing the playground in the northeast corner of Civic Park, but her motion to do so failed due to lack of a second.

The other three members of council were in favor of replacing the aging structure at Centennial Park instead of finding a site at Civic Park, which is used for many of the city’s larger events like Thursday Night Market Place and the annual Renaissance Faire.

Councilmember Kalish Morrow said it would be good to continue the momentum at Centennial Park, which recently received some improvements to its front entrance, while Councilmember John Draxler like the idea of having an accessible playground on the south side of town.