HANFORD — Monday was the start of the Spring 2020 semester for College of the Sequoias students, and attendance and services continue to grow at the community college, including at its Hanford campus.
“We will have nearly 13,000 students on our three District campuses this week,” said Brent Calvin, superintendent/president of COS.
The district has seen an increase in number of students attending and also the average unit load for each student has increased. Calvin attributes the increase to number of course and program offerings and the Sequoias Promise program, which allows students to receive their first two years of college tuition free
At the Hanford Educational Center, the campus will start with over 1,700 students this semester.
While the Hanford campus offers a full-range of general education courses which includes the full range of nursing prerequisites, it is also home to the Fire Academy, Police Academy, and Industrial Maintenance and Electrician Training programs.
“This year, we have been able to add the Certified Nursing Assistant program to course offerings on our campus,” said Kristin Robinson, provost of the Hanford Educational Center.
Like the other district campuses, the Hanford campus has seen incredible growth.
“Most notably, we expect 12% of our Spring 2020 students to be either first time college students or first time transfer students,” Robinson continued, adding first-time transfer students have attended another college or university and are now joining COS to continue their education.
College of the Sequoias offers 32 California State University-approved transfer degrees, which is the third highest in the state and more than any other community college in the Central Valley. These degrees range from everything from science degrees to liberal arts and everything in between.
“We have seen a 79% increase in the number of students graduating with an Associate Degree for Transfer in the last three years. Last year, we awarded 692 ADTs,” Calvin said.
Overall, the district awarded nearly 3,200 degrees and certificates for 2018-2019, which officials said was an all-time high for COS.
The district also offers a wide range of support services on all three of its campuses. Last year, the Hanford campus received a 98% student satisfaction rating from its students.
“To us, this is one of the best indicators that we are serving our students well, which is our goal,” Robinson said. “We want our campus to be an environment where they supported both in the classroom and on the campus.”
“I knew COS would be a good choice for me. As I began taking tours of the campuses, I fell in love with the environment,” said Davynn Meek, a Hanford resident and sophomore at COS. “Then, during my enrollment process the staff and counselors were so helpful and made me feel at ease with starting college.”
Meek, who is planning to graduate in May, hopes to transfer to California State University, Fresno, to become an elementary teacher.
While classes are filling, Robinson said the COS Hanford campus does have late start classes for those who may just be deciding to go back to school.
“COS is always here to help our residents reach their goals,” she said.
