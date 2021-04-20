Corner store opens at historic spot

HANFORD — A decades-old site is getting a new life after a year of planning and renovations.
The Irwin Corner Store opened last month in the site of the former Star Mart on 502 N. Irwin St. across from the U.S. Postal Service building. The building, which was built in 1949, is 1,086 square feet in size and is a single story in height.
According to store manager Pardeep Singh Lidder, the property was acquired a year ago, but COVID-19 and the need to remodel and renovate the building meant a delay in opening. Singh Lidder’s father, Harjog, also owns a store in Selma and having been born and raised in Hanford, the son said it was the perfect community for their second location.
“Basically, I was telling my dad: ‘I have the dedication into the business — let’s grow,’” Singh Lidder said.
Singh Lidder says there are plans in the works for a grand opening in May, though the exact day that month hasn’t been determined. Starting next Tuesday, however, they will begin serving food including Krispy Krunchy brand chicken.
The reporter can be reached at dpromnitz@hanfordsentinel.com or 559-583-2413.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!