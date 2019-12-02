CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are searching for any information regarding two shootings that occurred Sunday afternoon.
Around 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers said they did not locate any evidence or injured subjects at the scene.
A short time later, however, officers were called to a local hospital where they located an adult male who had been shot in the upper arm. Police said he is expected to be fine.
Just 25 minutes later at 4:50 p.m., officials said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Whitley Avenue for a subject who had been shot.
When they arrived, officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigations into both of these cases are ongoing and the Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Steven Chee at (559) 992-5151.
