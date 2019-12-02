{{featured_button_text}}
xyz-corcoran-police.jpg

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are searching for any information regarding two shootings that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers said they did not locate any evidence or injured subjects at the scene.

A short time later, however, officers were called to a local hospital where they located an adult male who had been shot in the upper arm. Police said he is expected to be fine.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Just 25 minutes later at 4:50 p.m., officials said officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Whitley Avenue for a subject who had been shot.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

When they arrived, officers found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigations into both of these cases are ongoing and the Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Steven Chee at (559) 992-5151.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments