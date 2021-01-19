You are the owner of this article.
Corcoran police investigate shooting
CORCORAN — The Corcoran Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday and left one man injured.

Around 3:45 p.m., CPD officers said they were dispatched to the area of the 1000 block of Bainum Avenue in regards to a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the 19-year-old injured victim, who told them he had been shot. Officers provided first aid and said the man was flown to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The condition of the victim was not available.

Corcoran police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and following up on all leads. Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 992-5151. You may also remain anonymous and call the confidential crime line at (559) 992-3591 or provide information through Nixle Alert.

