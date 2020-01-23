{{featured_button_text}}
CORCORAN — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Corcoran.

Around 10:15 p.m., officials said Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 6 ½ Avenue for a report of shots fired. They said officers were then called to the 400 block of Dairy Avenue for a vehicle which had wrecked into a pole.

Upon arrival on Dairy Avenue, officers said they located a single vehicle wreck and a 20-year-old male adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was unresponsive and officers attempted life saving measures until an ambulance arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where officials said he died from his wounds.

When officers arrived in the 500 block of 6 ½ Avenue, they said they found evidence that a shooting had occurred in that area.

Both scenes were processed for evidence and authorities said the Corcoran Police Department and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force are actively pursuing several leads related to this homicide.

The Corcoran Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Steven Chee or Investigator Trent Augustus at (559) 992-5151. You may remain anonymous.

