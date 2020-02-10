Corcoran Police investigate attempted homicide

CORCORAN — The Corcoran Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide after a man was shot Monday morning.
Around 10:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 2500 block of Hanna Avenue in regards to a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a 37-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.
Officers provided first aid to the victim before he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment, officials said. The victim’s condition was unavailable.
Police said the suspect is an adult male and may have fled the area in a gold color car, possibly a 2010 Ford Fusion.
Corcoran Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting and are currently following up on leads. The department is asking anyone with information to call (559) 992-5151. You may also provide information through the Nixle Alert.