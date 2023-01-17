Corcoran Police arrested 25 year-old Juan Martin Garcia on the evening of Jan. 15 for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers were dispatched to a family party in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue where a subject had reportedly been stabbed. On the scene officers located a 32 year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Officers learned that the victim had been stabbed by another family member, who was identified as Juan Martin Garcia. Garcia, who was still at the scene of the crime, had reportedly hidden the knife in a nearby trash can.