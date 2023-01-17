On Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:50 p.m., Corcoran Police responded to the 1100 block of Village Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers reportedly located a 17 year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Since then, Corcoran Police have arrested five suspects related to the crime on murder charges: 18 year-old Micheal Freeman, 18 year-old Brenmon Clark, 18 year-old Dontavious Sanders, and two minor male juveniles.

