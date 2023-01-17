On Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:50 p.m., Corcoran Police responded to the 1100 block of Village Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers reportedly located a 17 year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.
Since then, Corcoran Police have arrested five suspects related to the crime on murder charges: 18 year-old Micheal Freeman, 18 year-old Brenmon Clark, 18 year-old Dontavious Sanders, and two minor male juveniles.
On Dec. 20, with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Bakersfield Police, suspect Micheal Freeman was taken into custody in Bakersfield.
On Dec. 27, with the assistance of the task force and Tulare Police, Brennon Clark and one of the Juvenile suspects were taken into custody in Tulare.
On Dec. 29, suspect Dontavious Sanders turned himself in at the Kings County Jail.
On Jan. 13, with task force assistance, the second juvenile suspect was taken into custody in Tulare.
All subjects are being held in the Kings County Jail and Kings County Juvenile Center on no bail. The investigation is ongoing and Corcoran Police urges anyone who may have information about the crime to contact detectives at (559) 992-5151.