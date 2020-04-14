Corcoran men arrested with neighbor's stolen property

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — Two Corcoran men were arrested Friday after police found their neighbor's stolen property in their back yard, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 11:35 a.m., Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dairy Avenue regarding a stolen property report. The victim told officers that his stolen property was in the back yard of another residence, also in the 500 block of Dairy Avenue.

Officers responded to this location and said they found the stolen property in the back yard.

Police said 37-year-old Ernesto Leon and 43-year-old Manuel Madrid were arrested for being in possession of the stolen property, which was then returned to the owner.

Authorities said Leon and Madrid were booked at the Corcoran Police Department and issued citations for receiving stolen property, possession of stolen motor vehicle and possession of property with serial numbers removed.