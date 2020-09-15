Corcoran man arrested on rape charges

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police have arrested 34-year-old Jairo Peralta on suspicion of rape of an intoxicated victim, officials said.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Corcoran officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officials said the caller stated they had observed a red sedan park in the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue and saw an adult male exit the vehicle and walk away.
When officers located the vehicle, they said they saw an unconscious woman in the back seat and requested medical assistance due to the woman’s apparent level of intoxication.
During the investigation, police said they discovered the woman had been sexually assaulted. Officers continued the investigation and located physical evidence which lead to Peralta as the suspect.
Authorities said Peralta was located and placed under arrested for the charge of rape of an intoxicated victim. He was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail, where he is being held on a bail of $100,000.
