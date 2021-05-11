JOE RIVAS.JPG

Joe Rivas

 Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A man from Kings County has been booked on suspicion of being involved in lewd acts with children.

On Monday, officers with the Corcoran Police Department were dispatched to a residence regarding a family disturbance. Upon arrival, officers interviewed several people who disclosed multiple instances of alleged child molestation. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Joe David Rivas, who is related to the victims. Rivas was later arrested at his home in the 1700 Block of Dairy Avenue.

Rivas was booked into Kings County Jail on multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual intercourse with a minor and sodomy. He is being held on a $1.75 million bail. The investigation remains ongoing

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments