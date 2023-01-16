The Corcoran Police Department arrested 69 year-old Marshall Scott on the evening of Jan. 11 for threats of terrorism and possession of methamphetamines, according to officials.
Police officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located at 1000 Van Dorsten Avenue to deal with a disturbance. The unnamed 62 year-old victim claimed that during an argument with Scott he poured gasoline onto his tent and threatened to light it on fire.
The suspect was contacted in the park carrying a gas can and lighter. Scott was arrested, and after being searched was found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine, according to officials.