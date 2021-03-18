You have permission to edit this article.
Corcoran man allegedly kills woman during argument
Corcoran man allegedly kills woman during argument

  Updated
Jimmie Palmer

Jimmie Palmer

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested a man on suspicion of homicide Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman during an argument and killed her.

Just after 5:30 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Norboe Avenue for a female fall victim.

Upon arrival, officers found 50-year-old Rosie Gomez suffering from severe injuries to her head, which they said appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma.

Gomez was transported to a local area hospital where she died from her injuries, officials said.

Police said a male subject, later identified as 29-year-old Jimmie Palmer, was contacted at the scene during the incident. CPD officers and detectives, along with the Kings County Major Crime Task Force, began investigating the case.

Through follow up investigation, which included the service of search warrants and multiple interviews, officials said Palmer was identified as the suspect in the homicide.

They said the investigation revealed Palmer and Gomez had been hanging out in a shed where the homicide occurred and an argument ensued between the two. During the argument, police said Palmer became angry and violently assaulted Gomez.

Authorities said Palmer was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into the Kings County Jail, where he is being held on $5.02 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact Cpl. Trent Augustus or Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559) 992-5151.

