Corcoran lights 101st Christmas Tree
Corcoran lights 101st Christmas Tree

  • Updated
2020 Tree Sunset.jpg

The 101st annual Corcoran Christmas Tree is dedicated to Kings County's first responders. 

 Contributed

CORCORAN — 2020 has been a year unlike any other before it. Social distancing. Masking. Distance learning. It’s a world of words and circumstances entirely foreign to us when we celebrated 100 years of Corcoran Christmas Trees last year.

In a year filled with an unprecedented number of broken traditions, the Corcoran Christmas Tree Committee has been proud to provide the community with its 101st Christmas tree. We hope that it brings a sense of normalcy to our town as a reminder of what once was and hope for what will be again.

Every year, this committee dedicates the year’s tree to a person or group that has positively impacted the community of Corcoran. While there was no dedication ceremony this year, we all agreed that there was a group worthy of such honor.

In tribute to their service to the community and their hard work over the course of these last nine months, we are dedicating this year’s tree to all first responders across Kings County. This includes all doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital workers, police officers, and firefighters. This group of hard-working people have always been there when we needed them most.

Times like these remind us to be thankful for the services they provide in regular years, in addition to this especially difficult one. The first responders of Kings County have gone above and beyond in fulfilling their duties to the community in 2020. Through their faithful performance of these duties, they have provided this county with the ability to fight on through trying times and the will to look forward to better days.

We hope you will join us in thanking the dedicated first responders of Kings County by doing all that you can to limit the spread of COVID-19, in order to ensure the best Christmas possible for all.

We look forward to welcoming the community back to Christmas Tree Park for all of our regular Christmas traditions in 2021.

