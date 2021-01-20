Corcoran City Manager Kindon Meik set to leave

CORCORAN — The city of Corcoran will soon be looking for a new city manager as Kindon Meik, who has served in the position for over nine years, is set to leave soon.

Meik will become the new city manager for the city of Calabasas, effective March 15.

Meik served as city manager of Corcoran since November 2011, after first being hired as the community development director for the city in April of that same year. Prior to Corcoran, Meik worked for the city of Lindsay for seven years and finished as the assistant city manager there.

During his tenure with Corcoran, Meik focused on quality of life improvements, like renovations to every city park, which included new playgrounds, shade structures and bathroom repairs. He recently helped secure funding for the development and construction of the new eight-acre Gateway Park.

Among other accomplishments, Meik said the construction of the new Corcoran Police Department facility was a very significant project for him and all of city staff. The 11,000 square-foot facility that includes a dispatch center, emergency operations center, jail, and office space for administrative and patrol was completed in 2019.

“Additionally, the city’s downtown has really changed,” Meik said. “We have been able to attract housing projects and new businesses, improve the downtown, complete street projects, increase code enforcement efforts, and improve the city’s water and wastewater systems."

Meik said the city is in a positive financial position, in part due to the community’s willingness to pass Measure A in 2017, which has been used to fund police and fires services, the maintenance and operation of the community swimming pool, maintenance of parks and various other projects. He said the city has also been proactive in addressing the unfunded CalPERS liability and has established an investment strategy to address future pension costs.