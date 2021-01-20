Corcoran City Manager Kindon Meik set to leave

CORCORAN — The city of Corcoran will soon be looking for a new city manager as Kindon Meik, who has served in the position for over nine years, is set to leave soon.
Meik will become the new city manager for the city of Calabasas, effective March 15.
Meik served as city manager of Corcoran since November 2011, after first being hired as the community development director for the city in April of that same year. Prior to Corcoran, Meik worked for the city of Lindsay for seven years and finished as the assistant city manager there.
During his tenure with Corcoran, Meik focused on quality of life improvements, like renovations to every city park, which included new playgrounds, shade structures and bathroom repairs. He recently helped secure funding for the development and construction of the new eight-acre Gateway Park.
Among other accomplishments, Meik said the construction of the new Corcoran Police Department facility was a very significant project for him and all of city staff. The 11,000 square-foot facility that includes a dispatch center, emergency operations center, jail, and office space for administrative and patrol was completed in 2019.
“Additionally, the city’s downtown has really changed,” Meik said. “We have been able to attract housing projects and new businesses, improve the downtown, complete street projects, increase code enforcement efforts, and improve the city’s water and wastewater systems."
Meik said the city is in a positive financial position, in part due to the community’s willingness to pass Measure A in 2017, which has been used to fund police and fires services, the maintenance and operation of the community swimming pool, maintenance of parks and various other projects. He said the city has also been proactive in addressing the unfunded CalPERS liability and has established an investment strategy to address future pension costs.
“We have been forward thinking in our efforts to ensure the fiscal stability of the city,” Meik said.
Meik gave a lot of credit to dedicated city employees and department directors, who he said are some of the most talented and capable in the region and who love working for Corcoran. He said he has been fortunate to work with exceptional city employees and council members.
“One of the things that is unique to Corcoran is the strong community partnerships with different organizations,” he said. “I have seen projects and events take place in Corcoran that are unbelievably amazing. Different organizations and groups come together to do good things. There is a real effort and desire to always improve the community.”
Corcoran Mayor Patricia Nolen said she was heartbroken about Meik’s departure, but is also happy for him and his future endeavors.
“There are so many things I'm going to miss about him,” Nolen said. “He is always upbeat regardless of the situation. He's transparent with the council, loyal and dedicated to the city of Corcoran. He's been my mentor, cheerleader and friend during my time on the council. To me he is irreplaceable.”
Nolen said Meik holds a special place in the hearts of those on the council, who she said have all become like family.
“I wish him and his beautiful family the best,” she said.
Nolen said the council will hire a new city manager as soon as possible, but in the meantime has asked Corcoran Police Chief Ruben Shortnacy to serve as acting city manager.
